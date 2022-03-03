Questions facing UK heading into spring practice

Spring practice is starting up soon for the UK football program and there will be plenty to report from that for several weeks leading up to the spring game.

There are a number of things we know about these Wildcats, but every year a new set of questions arises during various points in talking season.

Here's a big picture, bird's eye view of some of the biggest questions facing UK football going into its 15 spring practices.

How much of his own stamp will Rich Scangarello put on the offense?

It will be the same basic offense that Kentucky ran last year but Scangarello did say that he wants to put his own stamp on it. Liam Coen had the offense unfold more and more over the course of last season. Scangarello doesn't seem like the type of coach who needs to put his stamp all over everything but he did want to call the shots again and is probably feeling like he's got a veteran quarterback who can handle more on his plate this year.

Is Will Levis primed to become one of the nation's top quarterbacks?

By the end of last season Levis was playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC. There are clearly things in his game that can improve. Continuing to go through all his progressions, accuracy and not forcing some throws that aren't there, picking defenses apart underneath. But between the running ability, competitiveness, arm strength, and the way last year went, he's going to be a hyped player this year and you may see him on a magazine cover or two.

How will Beau Allen, Kaiya Sheron, and Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan take to Scangarello?

A new coordinator is a fresh start for everyone — for good or for bad. Whatever Coen thought of the room as a whole, now another set of eyes and presumably another opinion arrives in the form of his successor.

UK only has one more year of Levis and while the portal is certainly an option once he leaves, the best case scenario would be one of those quarterbacks really stepping up and looking good in the spring.

Destin Wade will arrive in the summer. Coen seemed excited about him as a quarterback but Scangarello will be eager to get a look at him, too.

What's the backfield pecking order after Chris Rodriguez?

We know Rodriguez will get a ton of carries but will it be split evenly between Kavosiey Smoke and JuTahn McClain behind him or will one separate himself this year? Could LaVell Wright make a surge up the depth chart after flashing some interesting traits in very limited action? This is not a problem, just a question. There's depth, there's talent, and there are plenty of reasons to be very excited about this backfield.

What impact will Javon Baker make?

There's no consensus on what kind of impact Alabama wide receiver transfer Javon Baker might make for the Wildcats. Some around the program have believed it's possible he becomes UK's No. 1 receiving threat. The talent is certainly there even if the production isn't, and plenty of great players have trouble seeing the field at Alabama, especially at wide receiver recently. If Baker is as good as some have hoped he might be then it really overhauls the way one should feel about the room as a whole. But we need to see it to know what to expect. We won't find out this spring but its a big x-Factor.

Could Izayah Cummings and Keaten Upshaw see the field together?

As the more throwback, heavily in-line tight end Brenden Bates will probably see the most snaps at tight end in 2022 but it will be fascinating to see if UK could create a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses with both Upshaw, who is returning from an injury and 100% according to sources, and Cummings, who came on at times last year and showed great potential.

Who steps up at offensive tackle?

We could and should still be talking about the possibility of Kentucky adding a portal tackle but that's not a spring practice question. So we're looking at Jeremy Flax, Deondre Buford, Kiyaunta Goodwin, and David Wohlabaugh, first and foremost, to see how they handle the edges and their task of protecting Levis. UK has the defensive line talent to really push and test them this spring and it's a pretty wide open competition for time. Kenneth Horsey should be watched here as well. Offensive tackle is probably the No. 1 question facing the Wildcats this spring given how important the position is for handling the speed of SEC defenses and also because it's a question on both sides of the line.

What does Kiyaunta Goodwin look like?

It's very much a positive that Yenser praised Goodwin for being a sponge since he's arrived at Kentucky but there seems to be an understanding that he is still raw in terms of his game and it's a matter of how quickly he develops and puts those unmatched traits to use. There's plenty of opportunity with nobody having a tackle spot locked down but plenty of questions as well. It's scary to think what Corey Edmond and Mark Hill could do with Goodwin in the weight room.

Can Yenser find eight to rotate?

It was interesting to hear Yenser say so specifically that he would love to find eight players he can rotate on the line. UK has eight guys who are certainly in the mix to play this year but that doesn't mean it will pan out that way. Either way, look for more rotation into the Scangarello-Yenser era as opposed to last year with Coen and Wolford. That will be good for building longer-term depth but it means relying a bit less on your best players so it's a give and take.

Who starts at center?

When Kentucky was first going through walk-throughs sources told Cats Illustrated that Eli Cox, a mid-season All-American selection on some media outlets last year before his injury, was the No. 1 center right now. But it's unclear if it will remain that way and the spring could be decisive. UK fans should remember the difficulties when Bunchy Stallings tried center. He went on to have an outstanding career at guard but you can't take a transition there for granted. Cox does seem very promising but Quintin Wilson is also in the mix.

Is Kentucky finally moving to wide zone?

Asked during his Tuesday press conference what it will take for Kentucky to finally move to more of a wide zone scheme new offensive line coach Zach Yenser said it just has to become your DNA and what you do all the time. The way he emphasized the commitment required to the scheme made it seem like it's a forgone conclusion that UK finally makes that move this year.

Which defensive linemen should be on breakout watch?

Tre'Vonn Rybka, Josaih Hayes, Justin Rogers, and Octavious Oxendine are just some of the players to watch most closely in terms of a breakout. They're all a part of the rotation right now. It's pivotal that at least a couple of those guys take a big step forward given the loss of Josh Paschal and Marquan McCall up front. That's a lot of "suddenness" and disruptiveness to replace, and a lot of experience. Anwar Stewart has a big task this year.

Rogers, Hayes, or both at nose?

Last year Justin Rogers and Josaih Hayes played roughly the same amount at nose on defense. Will that continue with basically a 50/50 split this year or will one emerge and start to separate? Both players have tremendous pedigree, Rogers as a former five-star and Hayes once the No. 2 player in Mississippi. They held up about as well as McCall if you buy PFF's assessment but the pressure and spotlight will be on both this time.

How does Mike Stoops manage the playing time at inside linebacker?

No position on the roster more potential for outstanding depth than inside linebacker. Running back and tight end are right there but inside linebacker is a spot where UK is extremely deep; perhaps so deep you could see a position change. Super Senior returnees DeAndre Square and Jacquez Jones have a tremendous amount of experience at the SEC level and will make for good starters. Both are looking at this as a contract year where they have something to prove to pro franchises that might consider them in the future. Trevin Wallace made a big impact as a true freshman and Martez Thrower is someone the staff seems excited about. There's also D'Eryk Jackson, who was going to be a starter before he was injured last season.

Can J.J. Weaver take his game to another level?

While Weaver won a Comeback of the Year award there's a sense that he's still only scratching the surface not only of his potential, but in terms of coming back from the ACL injury he suffered against Florida in 2020. It's impressive Weaver was even able to play at all but it did seem like his production was heavily weighted toward the beginning of the season. We had this same conversation about guys like Darius West and Davonte Robinson after some of their injury issues. You never know what level a guy is going to reach after an injury like that. UK opted to bring him back and get him on the field and he didn't reinjure anything but this is a guy who was once believed to have early round potential and his development this offseason is crucial for the defense.

Will UK have enough cornerback depth?

See: The question about tackle. We should still be talking about the possibility of a portal addition here but Kentucky will roll with what it has there and at corner during the spring. At corner Carrington Valentine returns for another year but Andru Phillips, who could be in line to play a lot or even start, did not make the impact that McClain or Vito Tisdale made upon the conclusion of the legal situation that had them tied up for half a year. Speaking of Tisdale, Cats Illustrated reported earlier this year that he would get a look at corner, so that's something else to watch. Maxwell Hairston, Adrian Huey, and early enrollee Elijah Reed will also factor into the position battle here.