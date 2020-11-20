CatsIllustrated - Questions about UK basketball before Big Blue Madness

If you're expecting Big Blue Madness to hold the answers to all of our questions (or yours) about the Kentucky Wildcats then Friday night's event might disappoint you. Even if it's heavier on scrimmaging than typical BBM events we're still not going to start learning much new about the team until the real games take place.

But here are some of the questions facing the 'Cats.

Mintz or Askew at the point?

It seems like over the course of most of the offseason a majority opinion within the fan base and perhaps even the basketball writing community seemed to believe that freshman Devin Askew was the most likely candidate to fill the shoes vacated by Ashton Hagans in Kentucky's point guard situation.

But that seems to be far less of a given right now, and maybe it never should have been one. Mintz was a solid player for Creighton but he didn't do anything there that would make him an obvious choice to start over someone like Askew.

Rather, a sequence of positive news stories for Mintz since then has changed the narrative. He tested well at Kentucky's Pro Day and looked good going through those drills. And recently when Calipari put the 'Cats through a game simulation he indicated afterward that Mintz hit a bunch of shots. He has called Mintz one of Kentucky's most consistent shooters.

If Mintz brings his experience and couples it with some reliable shooting and confidence it could be tough to take him off the court given the rest of the team Kentucky is going to have.

Does the team have enough shooting?

We seem to ask this question about Kentucky almost every season. Shooting has not proved to be a crippling struggle for the 'Cats very often. It hasn't frequently been UK's kryptonite even if we talk about the question every offseason. It's just a natural question to arise when you're putting together a new team each year, because it's an unknown.

Mintz, Askew, and B.J. Boston appear to have the makings of shooters who can stretch the defense.

What we've learned from the Calipari era is you don't need a team full of shooters for the 'Cats to win big. But a good portion of their season is probably going to hinge on whether Boston can become that go-to offensive guy who can go get buckets in bunches in high leverage moments of close games.

Kentucky fans were spoiled with the free throw shooting of last year's team.

How do Clarke and Boston play together and off one another?

It's been a while since Calipari landed two players ranked as high in the same class as Terrence Clarke and BJ Boston. Even based on the very little that the average fan has seen from those players -- from their high school and AAU careers through the recent Pro Day -- it's safe to say they're the kind of athletic and skilled players you'd expect them to be based on those lofty rankings.

A number of colliding variables give this team the potential to look substantially different than other Calipari teams at Kentucky. The elite freshman duo of Clarke and Boston are both wings who are comfortable attacking and looking to score with the ball in their hands. They're capable distributors as well. Couple that with the questions about the point guard position and it's conceivable a lot more of the Cats' action could run through the wings this season.

We've all seen how Cal's teams take a while to find their identity, and how that process involves falling before players can fly. Boston and Clarke feeling out one another's games on the court and learning what they need based on the point guard situation will probably define this season.

How deep will the rotation go?

Most years Kentucky is not a very deep team come tournament time. Sometimes the 'Cats might go eight deep. Often it's seven. Last year's team included four players Calipari could count on consistent production from and a couple of others who swung back and forth between serviceable and promising.

One of the marks of this year's team seems to be that it has the potential to offer more depth than last year. More insurance policies in the case of injury or illness, a more competitive practice environment, more lineup combinations, more variance in terms of how the team could shake out.

But how deep will this team go? The platoon system isn't coming back.

It seems safe to say that Clarke, Boston, and Sarr are locked in to probably as many good, high quality minutes as they can give the team. After those players Mintz, Askew, Keion Brooks, and Isaiah Jackson appear to be well-positioned to see plenty of time as well.

But what of Lance Ware, Dontaie Allen, and Cam'Ron Fletcher?

Smart money might be on those players having more of an early season or security role but it wouldn't be a shock if one finds a niche that leads Calipari to give them an extended look for most of the season.

What should we expect from Olivier Sarr?

When the SEC's coaches released their preseason all-conference teams this week they included Wake Forest transfer and Kentucky big man Olivier Sarr as a second teamer (the first and second teams each include eight players).

That might not seem like a disservice to Sarr, but it's easy to imagine that he could have been first team.

Sarr looked very skilled and game ready from season's tip at Kentucky's recent Pro Day. He will be one of the 'Cats most gifted big men in several seasons. He's going to get a lot of minutes and started to post more than impressive stat lines to end last season for the Demon Deacons.

National media don't seem to think Sarr drastically changes Kentucky from what it would have been without him but Kentucky fans and people closer to the program seem to disagree. He'll be the center of lots of attention in his first days and games as a Kentucky player.