Quartet of four-star decisions in the weeks ahead
The next few weeks will play a big role in determining the makeup of Kentucky's 2022 football recruiting class as several top Wildcat targets are prepared to publicly announce commitments.Whether t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news