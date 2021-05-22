Quarterback opens up after landing first P5 offer from UK
Going into this week Houston, Troy, and UAB were the schools that had offered Christopher Vizzina, a 2023 quarterback at Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian.Vizinna got some very good news on Fri...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news