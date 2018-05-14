Ticker
Quarterback Nik Scalzo commits to Kentucky

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Kentucky landed a commitment from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons quarterback Nik Scalzo on Monday night.

Scalzo, a high three-star prospect according to Rivals.com, announced his decision via Twitter.

Scalzo's commitment message can be read in full below:

The 5-foot-11 quarterback has visited Kentucky several times and the Wildcat coaching staff didn't seem to have concerns about his height.

Scalzo has been said to have "Johnny Manziel-type qualities," according to some scouts who are most familiar with his game through high school action and camps.

Louisiana, UNLV, Akron and Tulane had offered Scalzo over the previous month. Ivy League schools and Boston College had previously been involved with him.

