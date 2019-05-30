Quarterback DC Tabscott goes in-depth on Kentucky
DC Tabscott has emerged as one of Kentucky's top quarterback prospects from the Class of 2020, having visited Lexington twice and picking up his first offer from the Cats last year.The interest bet...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news