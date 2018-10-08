Quade Green building confidence, cutting back on cheesesteaks
Sophomore point guard Quade Green is nothing but candid with a microphone in front of his face; his grinning, quick-witted demeanor greeting the assembled press after games.Last season was not all ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news