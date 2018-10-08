Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-08 09:14:30 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Quade Green building confidence, cutting back on cheesesteaks

Uae18gplwwxu0qlmebzv
Quade Green (USA TODAY Sports)
Warren Taylor
Staff Writer

Sophomore point guard Quade Green is nothing but candid with a microphone in front of his face; his grinning, quick-witted demeanor greeting the assembled press after games.Last season was not all ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}