QB Will Crowder feels good about relationship with UK staff
Kentucky quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw has eyes on several quarterbacks in the 2021 class, and Alabama’s Will Crowder is one that has been building a relationship with the Wildcats staff.The 6-f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news