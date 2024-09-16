QB Oscar Sloan sees Kentucky for the first time

Oscar Sloan may only be a high school freshman but quarterback recruiting starts early and that's why he's in the sights of college coaches already.

The Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove freshman was at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida as an eighth grader, and one of the reasons his recruiting got started early was the varsity film he was able to put together.

Maryland and Georgia State have already offered the Class of 2028 prospect, with Kentucky and plenty of other schools showing interest. While Sloan was unable to connect with offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan during his trip to UK he did come at the invitation of the Wildcats, and it served as an important introduction to the program now that Sloan is catching looks as a quarterback prospect.

"That was my first time there," Sloan told Cats Illustrated this weekend. "They invited me and I just wanted to check out the atmosphere, the facilities, meet the coaches. That's the reason for me getting out there. I haven't decided where I want to go yet. I just want to go everywhere and start to narrow down my choices my sophomore year.

"While I was there I got to see some of the facilities around the stadium. I got to go on the field. The field was super nice. I liked the field and the stadium and how loud it is and how nice it is. A big thing for me is also the campus. I like the campus. It's really nice there. It's definitely in the city.

"I did like how they used Vandagriff's legs and tried to get him out of the pocket throwing on the run. I thought that was a smart move by their OC. It's hard going against the top defense in the country but they did what they did. They had a lot of field goals. As long as they're scoring."

So what did Sloan think of Maryland, a Big Ten school that has offered?

"It was really nice there," he said. "I love the coaches out there, especially with it being my first offer. The first one is always the best. I just love the facilities, the coaches, and how it's a college town."

Sloan said he is projected to grow to somewhere between 6'5 and 6'7 so he's still getting taller. He said coaches are also impressed with his arm and how he is able to go to the board and show off his knowledge of coverages and protections.