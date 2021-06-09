QB Kasen Weisman talks UK, UGA, Auburn after camps
As Cats Illustrated continues its detailed coverage of Kentucky's camp season its focus would inevitably turn to Kasen Weisman, a quarterback from Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding with an offer fr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news