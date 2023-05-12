QB Cutter Boley announces his favorites
There's no question that Cutter Boley is the top quarterback on Kentucky's wish list at quarterback and that's because he is considering the possibility of a reclassification back to the Class of 2024. Or at least he's open to it if the school he eventually chooses would like him to take that path.
Boley hasn't been shy when it comes to talking about his timetable lately. He's planning on making a commitment in the next month or so, and about one month from now he will be taking an official visit to Kentucky.
On Friday, the Rivals100 quarterback released his list of ten favorites before crunch time.
In no order of significance Boley announced that Penn State, Kentucky, Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Notre Dame, Miami, Tennessee, Florida State, and TCU are the schools in his top-10.
Kentucky has been recruiting Boley aggressively ever since Liam Coen returned for his second stint with the Wildcats. Boley camped with Coen two summers ago before his first stint at Kentucky and has remained in contact with the Wildcats' offensive coordinator as well as recruiting coordinator and state recruiter Vince Marrow, among others on the staff.
Rivals.com ranks Boley the No. 12 player overall in the 2025 class, the No. 1 player in Kentucky, and the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in that class.