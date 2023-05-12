There's no question that Cutter Boley is the top quarterback on Kentucky's wish list at quarterback and that's because he is considering the possibility of a reclassification back to the Class of 2024. Or at least he's open to it if the school he eventually chooses would like him to take that path.

Boley hasn't been shy when it comes to talking about his timetable lately. He's planning on making a commitment in the next month or so, and about one month from now he will be taking an official visit to Kentucky.

On Friday, the Rivals100 quarterback released his list of ten favorites before crunch time.