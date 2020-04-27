Q&A with UK defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale
Steve Clinkscale is going into his fourth year working with the Kentucky secondary and so far he's put together quite the resume.Not only has he emerged as one of Kentucky's top recruiters but he h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news