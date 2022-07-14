Q&A with top-10 prospect Johnuel Fland
Kentucky's communication with Johnuel Fland has been going on for quite a while. On Wednesday night the Cats went all in with a scholarship offer just days before the beginning of the EYBL Peach Ja...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news