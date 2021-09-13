Q&A with Tomiwa Durojaiye after his official visit
Kentucky hosted three official visitors over the weekend. JUCO defensive back De'Carlos Nicholson and wide receiver Brandon White were the uncommitted visitors, while Middletown, Delaware defensive...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news