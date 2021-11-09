Q&A with new Kentucky receiver transfer commitment Taj Harris

Kentucky is putting together yet another strong recruiting class under head coach Mark Stoops, but the program's most important commitment doesn't show up in the rankings...this time, at least.

There's a very strong case for Syracuse wide receiver transfer Taj Harris as the most important piece that Kentucky is bringing in for the 2022 season.

The 6'2, 180-pound Garden State native and three-year letterman for the Syracuse Orange has more than 2,000 yards at the Power Five level already. With Kentucky replacing Josh Ali and very possibly Wan'Dale Robinson, landing a commitment from Harris out of the transfer portal was a huge development for the future of Kentucky's offense.

Harris had offers from Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and others before verbally committing to Kentucky.

Harris will be featured prominently in Lexington next season and he spoke with Cats Illustrated early this week about how everything played out, his decision, and what lies ahead.

Cats Illustrated: To start off, when are you going to be arriving at Kentucky to enroll?

Taj Harris: This spring (semester). I'll be getting down there then. I should be down there in January.

CI: You recently took your visit to UK. Talk about that trip and what you took away from it. How big of a factor was it for you?

Harris: I believe that was a big factor for me and one factor I feel like played a role was just the vibes I was getting from the coaches there. I've been with one coaching staff and I know one thing I needed to do was making sure I could have a good relationship with the coaching staff wherever I was going. I felt as though the guys on the staff there are really good guys and good role models.

CI: Which coaches did you get to know the most at UK over the course of them recruiting you?

Harris: Coach Woody is the coach I talked to the most. He's the position coach, the receivers coach. He's somebody who kicked it off and was there for me to inform me of everything I needed to know.

CI: Did he have any connection to you before they started recruiting you?

Harris: Actually, (Scott Woodward) was at Pitt when I was at Syracuse. We played Pitt so he coached against me. There are a few coaches on the staff who coached with people who are from Syracuse, so they talked to me and everything was good.

CI: What were the other schools that you were really looking at? Did you take any other visits?

Harris: I just went to Ole Miss. I went there before I went to UK.

CI: What put UK over the top?

Harris: I think it was just a different situation and a different feel.

CI: Any thoughts on Kentucky's offense under coordinator Liam Coen? Have you watched it or has Coen or others talked to you about it? Have they talked to you about how they see you fitting in and being used in the offense?

Harris: I talked to Coach Coen too and he's a great guy. They just told me and showed me that I'm built for this type of offense. It's more of a pro-style type of offense. Like I showed at Syracuse, I'm good on the inside, on the outside, wherever you want to put me.

CI: Have you had a chance to watch the offense much and what has stood out?

Harris: Well I was at the Tennessee game. As far as what stood out, for one, Will Levis. That guy is an animal. And just the play calling. It's different, especially for me being in the ACC. I don't usually see offensive play like that. The ball was squirting out everywhere on the field.

CI: Did you get to meet Levis and what were your thoughts on him as a player?

Harris: I met him. He's a beast. He's a complete football player. He goes out there laying it all out like it's his last game, every play. He's a beast. He reminds me of a quarterback I played with at Syracuse — Eric Dungey.

CI: What are your goals for next year at Kentucky?

Harris: Just being able to have one of my best seasons that I've had in college football. I feel as though that offense is something a wide receiver is going to thrive in, so I'll make the plays they throw at me.

CI: With Ali leaving and Wan'Dale possibly leaving how much of a factor was that opportunity?

Harris: I believe that played a big role, too. I just want to be able to come in and showcase my talents. But I feel as though if (Robinson) returned that would be a great thing, too. The offense would be crazy.

CI: What can you bring to the wide receiver room at UK? What kind of player can Kentucky fans expect to see?

Harris: I just believe I'm an explosive player. When I get the ball I'm trying to take it to the house. At the end of the day whether it's deep, across the middle, short routes, I feel like I can do all of it.

CI: What did UK's coaches tell you as far as your role in the offense and how they can help you work on your game to get you ready for the next level?

Harris: Just being able to run different routes and play in a different offense that's pro-style. Being able to come in and learn that, to adjust to running different routes. I feel as though I'll be able to showcase running a lot of different kinds of routes and pro-style routes.

CI: Did they say it will be similar to the offense they're running this year or doing anything different?

Harris: Coach Coen and the offensive staff are great. They've got a lot of things going on. I'm pretty sure things aren't going to be the same next year. I'm sure they'll have some new things.

CI: You had a lot of big moments at Syracuse. Any stand out to you?

Harris: Just going deep, going over the middle, taking slants to the house. It was a good showcase there. Now being able to showcase myself at Kentucky and even more, I'm just excited.

CI: You mentioned playing in the SEC, how big of a factor was that as a showcase for the league?

Harris: It was a big factor. I definitely wanted to have a change of scenery, to get out and see what's different. SEC ball is different.