Q&A with new Kentucky football commitment Malachi Wood
Shortly after Richmond (Ky.) Madison Central offensive tackle Malachi Wood committed to Kentucky he fielded a call from Cats Illustrated and agreed to answer some questions in order to shed some li...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news