Q&A with new Kentucky commitment Josh Kattus
Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller tight end Josh Kattus verbally committed to Kentucky this week. On Monday, Kattus granted Cats Illustrated a telephone interview, during which he answered many ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news