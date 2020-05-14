Q&A with linebacker DeAndre Square
DeAndre Square has been a key contributor on Kentucky's defense for each of the last two seasons. As both a freshman and a sophomore, he's been one of the players that the UK staff has wanted on th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news