News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-23 18:53:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Q&A with Kentucky QB Nik Scalzo

Kentucky freshman quarterback Nik Scalzo handed off to Travis Tisdale during camp last summer.
Kentucky freshman quarterback Nik Scalzo handed off to Travis Tisdale during camp last summer. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

One of the more intriguing stories on the offensive side of Kentucky's roster is redshirt freshman quarterback Nik Scalzo.The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native was a big part of the Wildcats' 2019 sign...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}