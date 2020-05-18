News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-18 16:27:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Q&A with Kentucky D-Lineman Phil Hoskins

Phil Hoskins hopes to close his UK career out strong after receiving medical redshirt year from NCAA.
Phil Hoskins hopes to close his UK career out strong after receiving medical redshirt year from NCAA. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

Few players on the Kentucky football roster experienced the highs and lows of the 2019-20 school year quite like Phil Hoskins.The senior defensive tackle began the season sitting out the first two ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}