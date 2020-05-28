CatsIllustrated - Q&A with incoming freshman receiver Earnest Sanders

Q&A with incoming freshman receiver Earnest Sanders
Flint (Mich.) Beecher wide receiver Earnest Sanders plans to enroll at Kentucky sometime in the next few weeks but there's still plenty of uncertainty because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news