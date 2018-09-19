Cats Illustrated spoke with MacGinnis this week about a number of topics, including this year's team and kickers, his memories of that big win against Mississippi State two years ago and more.

Cats Illustrated: We know you're hoping for a shot at the NFL these days so what exactly does that look like and what are you doing in the meantime?



Austin MacGinnis: So basically I'm still training here in Lexington. I'm still working out over at the football facility and doing my training over there, and I am also about to be a certified financial adviser. I'm studying for my exam and taking that on September 26th, and I'm working at a firm, Salomon and Company, here in Lexington. It's a father-son firm and they have a big chunk of assets and over 60 years of experience. It's a real smart crew over there, Arthur and Seth Salomon. I met Seth through the MBA program. He came and spoke to my class and we kind of just hit it off when we went out to lunch. I'm excited to be working for them and they're supporting me in my journey. If I get called up to the NFL, Seth will handle the assets I bring in. Once I'm back in the offseason I'll take over those accounts. It's a little bit of a transition period because you never know if they're going to call or if somebody's going to call, but I'm hopeful.

Cats Illustrated: Have you been in touch with Mark Stoops about that process? The other day he mentioned that he's talking to people in the league on your behalf.

MacGinnis: I've been talking with Stoops and he's just been reaching out to all the player personnel guys who have been coming out to practice. They've had tons of scouts because of guys like Josh Allen, Mike Edwards and all the DB's who are seniors this year. There have been a lot of scouts out there so he's kind of keeping my name present. I'm in a weird situation because I didn't play in any preseason games. I would just like to be brought in for one of those workouts.

It's not unheard of for kickers to make the league after being out for a year. The guy who got drafted, Daniel Carlson, he gets cut after two games and he's probably going to be out for most of this season. It's a different position. It's a hard club to get into. Once you get in it and get settled you can make it for a long time.

Cats Illustrated: Of course Kentucky plays Mississippi State this weekend, and two years ago is when your kick gave UK its first win against Dan Mullen. Looking back, what was going through your head and what do you remember most about that game?

MacGinnis: I think they were coming off two losses so they were real hungry not to lose a third time. We obviously needed to win. We had some tough opponents coming up and we were always on the brink at 5-7, so we needed something to go our way to beat a team we hadn't beat.

In my head the only thing I was thinking about was, 'I'm going to make this kick.' Nothing else crossed my mind. No fear, no doubt. No fear or anxiety. I put so much into it with the training and the preparation, and that's where you get your confidence. You know you can do it from your training and preparation.

Cats Illustrated: On the topic of this year's team, what did you think of that win against Florida and what are your thoughts on this group?

MacGinnis: I was watching the [Florida] game and it was great to see them finally beat Florida. I was impressed by the physicality of the team. They changed their offseason workouts to go two days on, one day off, two days on, and they used that Wednesday off for team bonding. They would have dinners over at the facility and this group just seems really close. They seem strong, really physical, which you need to play 12 games and those eight SEC games.

What I saw against Florida was they just beat 'em up in the trenches. It wasn't like we needed all these crazy catches or fluke plays. They were able to run the ball. They hit a deep shot to Lynn (Bowden). It softened them up a little bit with Terry (Wilson) being able to scramble and the extra element of explosive plays that added.

I think this team has huge upside regardless of what happens this Saturday. They can go on to a great season either way. If they win, the sky's the limit. After Saturday their two toughest games are going to A&M and Georgia.

I really like what they're doing with the program each year. He inherited a 2-10 team and we went 5-7 a couple of years. Then we had our chances to go bowling and I was able to make some big kicks and win some big games, so we were finally going 7-5 in the regular season. Now they have a chance to go 8-4, 9-3 or 10-2.

Cats Illustrated: Have you been in touch with Miles Butler and Chance Poore, and do you think those guys are prepared to be successful this year and moving forward?

MacGinnis: Yeah, I do. Miles is a fifth year senior so he got the pleasure of spending four years behind me. We made sure we put the work in every day and he took it upon himself to take it seriously, and now he's able to capitalize on the opportunity that was presented. I think Miles, Max Duffy, Grant McKinniss, they've all done their jobs really well. They only have to focus on one thing and being able to execute it very well. I know back in 2015 or '16 when I got hurt and couldn't kick off for a couple of games, and struggled on kickoffs, Grant was able to step up. The new rule helps because they can fair catch it on the five-yard line and he's done a great job with that. Those are aspects of the game that sometimes the ordinary fan might not take into account, but field position is a huge deal, especially in a game like this. It's going to be a huge thing. It's going to matter.