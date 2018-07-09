The NBA Summer League is a fight for survival for many players. Every possession matters. A single mistake is the difference between an opportunity at the big time or another season abroad or in the in obscurity of the G League.

Former Wildcat Alex Poythress finds himself in that very situation, having been waived by the Indiana Pacers earlier in the week despite remaining on the franchise’s summer league roster and starting two games.

I spoke with Scott Agness, host of the Pacers Podcast for Vigilant Sports, about the reasons for Poythress’ release and several other subjects.

Warren Taylor: In short, why did the Pacers' waive Alex?

Scott Agness: Having already retained their top six scorers from last season, the Pacers’ priority was in bolstering their bench. They needed a shooter, both to knock down shots and to also open up the floor (Doug McDermott). They needed a versatile scorer who could help relieve some of the pressure on Victor Oladipo (Tyreke Evans), and they needed a bruiser inside to improve the team’s rebounding (Kyle O’Quinn). Now they have 14 players on their roster and room for one more minimum-level contract. And it is probably best for them to leave that spot open at the start of the season.

The Pacers informed Poythress, whose contract was not guaranteed for the 2018-19 season, that he was waived for salary cap reasons.

Taylor: Since they kept him on their summer league team, is there any chance they will keep him around, maybe in the G League?

Agness: They believed in Alex enough to promote him to an NBA deal last season, but now it’s a numbers game and he doesn’t really fill a need. He still needs time to mature as a player and gain confidence through repetition. The Pacers want to continue their relationship and with the Mad Ants is the most likely outcome.

Taylor: What do the Pacers like about his game?

Agness: The Pacers like his toughness, his hands, his ability to switch positions one through five.

Taylor: What does he need to improve to potentially make another roster?

Agness: Alex needs to improve his shot, which is a focus of his this summer, his motor and being active on both ends, and his defensive play. He has an NBA body and improving on his defense and consistency in shooting the ball would greatly help his chances in landing an NBA Deal.