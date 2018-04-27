Cats Illustrated has reported extensively on Tyrese Maxey in recent weeks and he's obviously a huge topic in Kentucky basketball recruiting right now.

Our audio of the Tyrese Maxey's interview in Indianapolis on Friday night began just after it started, with the first question being whether Maxey needs to figure out if he's academically capable of reclassifying to the 2018 class.

Tyrese Maxey: "Academically I'm fine. You know, I took my classes, I'm a pretty good student. So I'm actually really good place just for that. But I just want to see what's best for my family and best for my future."

Q: But do you want to get that decision made, though, so you don't have to answer questions about it all summer long?

Maxey: "Yes sir, man, I'm ready to get that done, that decision made."

Q: With Quade Green announcing he's coming back to Kentucky this week, if you were to reclassify would that affect your decision about them at all?

Maxey: "No sir, Coach Cal's really good with playing multiple guards at one position. That's what he does and that's what he embraces."

Q: Has he continued to talk to you about that potential, (since) he's come to visit you a couple of times? Has that continued to be a part of the conversation, what class you're going to be in?

Maxey: "Yes sir, it has."

Q: In what way?

Maxey: "He just tells me it doesn't matter what class I come in, he would take me for either one. He just said it's up to me."

Q: Who else is kind of in the picture right now other than Kentucky?

Maxey: "Texas, Michigan State, Michigan and Oklahoma State."

Q: Does it matter, if you stay in the '19 class are you more wide open? If you were to move up and go play this fall is it more likely to be Kentucky?

Maxey: "Well all the schools that I just named say they have a scholarship available so it's just up to whatever I choose to do."

Q: So reclassification isn't like a definite Kentucky thing?

Maxey: "No sir."

Q: Are you leaning one way or the other on the reclassification? I know you're waiting to see your grades once you get through with school, but does it kind of get through your mind, 'Hey, I hope this happens so I can do this,' or do you have something you'd rather to?

Maxey: "Like I said, I'm just going to talk to my family about it and we're probably going to come to a conclusion in a week or so."

Q: It seems like there are a lot of guys in this class that this reclassification thing is a question about, why do you think that's so popular or en vogue for your class?

Maxey: "I think the 2019 class is pretty loaded so I think we have a lot of talented players who can go up to the next class and be ready to make an impact on the collegiate level right away."

Q: People have talked about being down on the 2018 class because there are not as many elite guys. Do you feel like there's an opportunity to step in and be the faces of college basketball for some of these 2019 guys?

Maxey: "That's true. That's very true. But the 2018 class is very talented as well. Honestly, I think they're very talented. So, you know, coaches figure out some stuff, they look at stuff and figure out what's best for the program and what's best for the kids."

Q: There's also a lot of talk this week about the NBA maybe changing the one and done rule in the near future. Does that factor into your (decision) at all, maybe how quickly you're going to be able to get to the league...?

Maxey: "Yes sir, that's the ultimate goal so of course you have to factor that in. Yeah, I'm going to, like I said, talk to my parents about it and we'll figure it out."

Q: Your age isn't one where if you reclassified you'd have to stay in college for two years, right?

Maxey: "Right..."

Q: Are there any guys in Kentucky's class that you're talking to regularly?

Maxey: "I talk to Ashtan a lot and I talk to Herro a couple of times. I've also talked to Keldon Johnson a few times. So they're pretty cool."

Q: What does Ashton think? Have you both talked that whole reclassification thing? Obviously it's something you're both considering. He's already committed to Kentucky and they're on your list.

Maxey: "Oh we've talked about it, like I've said. Coach Cal's really good with multiple point guards and ... he's really good at facilitating and I'm pretty good at facilitating and scoring and we just talked about, laughing and joking ... we could be a possible duo."