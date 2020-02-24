News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-24 21:25:20 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Q&A on five-star guard Kennedy Chandler's "unbelievable" experience at UK

Kennedy Chandler visited Kentucky on Saturday
Kennedy Chandler visited Kentucky on Saturday (https://rivals.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Make no mistake: John Calipari has gone all in with his recruitment of Kennedy Chandler. Kentucky offered the point guard out of Memphis on Christmas night. The staff has also been in to see him fo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}