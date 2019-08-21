Q&A on Bardstown forward JJ Traynor
It’s not often that a late blooming basketball prospect in the state of Kentucky turns out to be a high level recruit. That’s even more true for a player from a small town, 5th region school like B...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news