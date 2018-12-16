Q&A: New Kentucky commitment Elijah James goes on the record
In his first interview since committing to Kentucky, JUCO defensive tackle Elijah James talks about his decision with Cats Illustrated.Here's the conversation in full.Cats Illustrated: How are you ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news