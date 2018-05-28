Cats Illustrated caught up with John Cox, the player's father, to get some insight into what kind of player he is, how his game has developed over the years, and how Kentucky recruited him.

Cox's announcement broke a drought of more than two years for the Wildcats without an in-state prospect deciding for Kentucky.

Cats Illustrated: So Eli wasn't able to do much at the Rivals 3-Stripe camp he attended recently because he has that broken hand, correct?

John Cox: Right. UK offered earlier than we thought. We thought it was going to be the summer. That scholarship was what he had been waiting for, so getting it has made things a little easier. He really wanted to get to that (Rivals) camp and be able to compete against some of the best in the area, hopefully to get more exposure, but with Kentucky offering earlier than we thought it wasn't as big an ordeal as it would have been.

CI: So the broken hand didn't slow his recruitment or hurt him too much with coaches?

Cox: He told all the coaches that were recruiting him. All of them knew about it as soon as it happened. It wasn't anything he tried to keep secret.

CI: We wanted to get to know what kind of player Eli has been over the years so could you shed some light on his playing history; who he's been, how he's grown, where he's at now?

Cox: He's been playing probably since about the fourth grade. He had a little pee wee football league that started up as basically parks and rec football. He did that for a couple of years and he wasn't some kind of prodigy or anything like that. He wasn't that big, either.

Then in middle school, when sixth grade started, he wanted to play again. He went out and horsed around there. Nobody really gets cut for football there. As long as there are enough uniforms kids can play. He played through middle school. He's always had a good football mind and he's a smart kid who's able to really pick up on things and I think that helped him, being quicker to learn and just his whole attitude of being aggressive. He's never been shy about jumping into a drill. Some guys shy to the back when it's time to volunteer but he's the exact opposite.

In middle school here we have an A and a D team. A is like varsity, D is like JV. In sixth grade he played on the D team but he got some time on the A team, too. Then, in seventh grade, he pretty much moved into a full time player (on the A team). He did really well and got a lot of notice from high school coaches, coming to watch him.

Freshman year, due to some of his skills and ability as well as the numbers (available) he got thrown into being the starting center on varsity. He got to play varsity and JV as a freshman and he did pretty well for his size. Even as a freshman he did really well and he was able to pick up the whole game plan and the blocking scheme and everything else.

He started on the line, varsity, his sophomore year. All four years he has. This year he'll be a four-year starter on the line.

CI: So when would you say he really made a big leap forward in terms of his improvement and development?

Cox: I would say probably his sophomore year, the end of his sophomore into his junior year he really hit a growth spurt. From (freshman to junior) years he went from 5'11 or 6'0 and mid 200's to probably up to 6'3, 6'4 and upper 280's or 290 going into his junior year. Probably the biggest amount of that growth came towards the end of his sophomore year. Going into that summer after his sophomore year is when the big growth spurt came.

It's a smaller town so we don't have the numbers of some of the bigger schools like in Lexington but they've done as well as a team and have won some games. They've done well for their division and he's done well.