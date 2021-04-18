Q & A: Keaten Wade goes on the record following UK commitment
Keaten and Destin Wade kicked off the weekend the right way for Kentucky with the pair giving the Wildcats a pair of four-star commitments. Kiyaunta Goodwin followed that with his own decision the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news