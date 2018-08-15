Q&A: Jon Rothstein talks UK in the Bahamas, preseason rankings, Tyler Herro
CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein has been a leading voice in the sport's media industry for many years and he knows how things work.
He had to know he risked stepping into a hornet's nest when he picked John Calipari's 2018-19 team sixth in his preseason poll, and by keeping the Wildcats there even after the addition of Stanford transfer Reid Travis.
Rothstein has taken plenty of criticism from those in the Big Blue Nation since those polling decisions, but he's held his ground and hasn't wavered. Less publicized is the fact that Rothstein was the first major national college basketball analyst to predict big things for freshman guard Tyler Herro, who played at a very high level in those four exhibition games in the Bahamas.
Cats Illustrated caught up with Rothstein to give him an open forum to explain his takes beyond the headlines and he was generous with his time and input.
Justin Rowland: Did you get a chance to watch much of Kentucky in the Bahamas and, if so, what were your thoughts on the team you saw?
Jon Rothstein: I saw a significant portion of what they did in the Bahamas and obviously spent the day at practice (before the trip). They're significantly farther along than I thought they'd be. I knew after watching practice their shot making would be better than a year ago and that's one thing that resonated in the Bahamas regardless of the competition. There is significantly more fight and dog in a multitude of players that, quite frankly, wasn't there last year. You saw that with Keldon Johnson and the competitive level and juices with this team are obviously as good as Kentucky has had since they won the national championship in 2012. The 2015 team definitely had some of that. That was as good of a defensive team as we've seen in some time. You can definitely tell with this Kentucky team in a lot of instances there aren't going to be 50-50 balls. There are going to be 80-20 balls."
Rowland: You took a lot of criticism from Kentucky fans and frankly a portion of Kentucky media for picking the team sixth in your recent preseason polls. I guess the one reason I would have said is that I can envision a scenario in which Tennessee and Auburn beat out Kentucky in the SEC standings, for sure, but Kentucky definitely seems to have more national championship potential than those teams. So what would you say about that ranking and after the Bahamas has your opinion on that changed?
Rothstein: I never for one second thought Kentucky wasn't going to be one of the best teams in the country and one of the teams with a chance to win the national championship. When I started to look at things really, really closely and evaluate the other teams at the top it was clear to me that Kansas and Gonzaga were a cut above everyone else.
Then you look at the way college basketball has trended the last couple of years, the programs that have advanced the farthest have had veteran players. Last year's Final Four, with Villanova, Michigan, Loyola and Nevada, were all veteran teams. Then you look at the year before is the same thing. Same thing with Gonzaga and South Carolina. They had a veteran perimeter being in a position to take them deep and on the other side you had an Oregon team that had been to the Elite Eight the year before and a North Carolina team with upperclassmen.
With all that in mind, knowing that Tennessee returned 88.9-percent of its scoring and knowing that they return their top juniors and seniors, I thought at the start of the season a team like that was a little bit more prepared to have a higher ranking than a Kentucky team that lost five of its top seven scorers.
Auburn obviously lost Mustapha Heron and Desean Murray but Auburn didn't have Heron against Alabama late in the year and they won the game by 19, and Auburn is going to add a player in Austin Wiley who everybody was talking about last year as being a breakout player nationally. They're going to add another in Danjel Purifoy, who looks to be a candidate to be a mid-to-late first round pick a year from now. That doesn't include Samir Doughty, who started on a VCU team that went to the NCAA tournament and lost to St. Mary's. Knowing all that, and that Auburn might have the best backcourt in the SEC, I thought all those requisites put those teams ahead of Kentucky.
One thing I'll tell you is people seem to think rankings, especially this early in the season, mean something ... Or where you finish in the conference. One thing that's really important to remember is Michigan last year was the five-seed in the Big Ten tournament. They played for the national championship. Michigan in 2013, with Trey Burke, was a five-seed and played for the national championship.
It makes for good conversation but I never for one second thought Kentucky wasn't going to be in the mix for the national championship. Tennessee and Auburn are more known commodities. Kentucky's performance in the Bahamas made me think it's going to be one of the more competitive races that I've seen in a league that's as good as I've seen it.
Rowland: After watching Kentucky practice before the trip you did go out on a limb and say you thought Tyler Herro would be starting and you were very high on him. What did you see in him and what do you see now that makes you think he's such a special player?
Rothstein: The biggest thing I noticed when I was watching Tyler Herro in practice, in addition to his ability to make open shots, is that he was a throwback to a different time. He was doing all the fundamental things you saw kids maybe 15 to 20 years ago do. He was using shot fakes and getting defenders up in the air. He was moving really well without the ball. If you look at last year's Kentucky team, the big thing it really missed was somebody who could go over the top of the defense and score the basketball.
One thing, watching Tyler Herro in practice and in the Bahamas, he's really going to benefit Kentucky's post players like Nick Richards, P.J. Washington and Reid Travis, because he feeds the post exceptionally well. He's not just somebody who stretches the defense. He's an exceptional passer. John Calipari is the best in college basketball at molding his team together in a situation where he has the right five guys on the floor. Watching practice and watching four games in the Bahamas, if Tyler Herro doesn't start he's going to be a big part of what Kentucky does off the bench.
Rowland: Beyond not being quite as experienced as some other teams or being more of an unknown, is there anything about this Kentucky team that gives you some hesitation when you're considering them against the other top teams in the country?
Rothstein: They've already proven they're going to be a great defensive team and they have a great blend of talent and experience. The one thing I will say that makes things a little more interesting for me, especially when it comes to winning games on the road in the SEC, is John Calipari's teams, when they've been really good and had a chance to go to the Final Four, they've always had dominant lead guard play, going back to Derrick Rose, John Wall, Brandon Knight, Marquis Teague, Tyler Ulis, De'Aaron Fox. Right now there isn't one guy where you know if it's 60 to 60 on the road at Mississippi State, he's finishing the game at point guard.
Strength in numbers isn't necessarily a bad thing. Quade Green had his moments. Immanuel Quickley had 18 assists and two turnovers. We saw what Ashton Hagans can do defensively. Having a three-pronged attack at the most important position on the floor isn't something we've seen Calipari's teams at Kentucky do. It doesn't mean it can't work.
Something that I always think about when I'm evaluating teams or evaluating how good they're going to be, is Kentucky is not in the SEC that it was in 2013 or 2014 or 2015. You know, this right now is as good a rendition as we've seen of the SEC in recent memory from a basketball perspective.
We've spent some time already talking about Tennessee and Auburn, but Mississippi State brings back its top six scorers from a team that went to the Final Four of the postseason NIT. If Reggie Perry went to Kentucky instead of Mississippi State, people would be talking about him like he's E.J. Montgomery. LSU is another team that has who I think is the best returning guard in the league in Tremont Waters, and they have players coming in who could have went anywhere in the country. If Naz Reid were going to Kentucky people might talk about him in the light that some people talk about some of Calipari's freshmen. Javonte Smart is another player Kentucky recruited a little bit.
When you look at the landscape of this league, no doubt, Kentucky's going to be one of the best teams in the conference and the country. There was a time when Kentucky could almost just play through its mistakes (in the SEC), stay healthy and win all of those games, but that doesn't happen anymore.
