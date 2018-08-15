CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein has been a leading voice in the sport's media industry for many years and he knows how things work.

He had to know he risked stepping into a hornet's nest when he picked John Calipari's 2018-19 team sixth in his preseason poll, and by keeping the Wildcats there even after the addition of Stanford transfer Reid Travis.

Rothstein has taken plenty of criticism from those in the Big Blue Nation since those polling decisions, but he's held his ground and hasn't wavered. Less publicized is the fact that Rothstein was the first major national college basketball analyst to predict big things for freshman guard Tyler Herro, who played at a very high level in those four exhibition games in the Bahamas.

Cats Illustrated caught up with Rothstein to give him an open forum to explain his takes beyond the headlines and he was generous with his time and input.

Justin Rowland: Did you get a chance to watch much of Kentucky in the Bahamas and, if so, what were your thoughts on the team you saw?

Jon Rothstein: I saw a significant portion of what they did in the Bahamas and obviously spent the day at practice (before the trip). They're significantly farther along than I thought they'd be. I knew after watching practice their shot making would be better than a year ago and that's one thing that resonated in the Bahamas regardless of the competition. There is significantly more fight and dog in a multitude of players that, quite frankly, wasn't there last year. You saw that with Keldon Johnson and the competitive level and juices with this team are obviously as good as Kentucky has had since they won the national championship in 2012. The 2015 team definitely had some of that. That was as good of a defensive team as we've seen in some time. You can definitely tell with this Kentucky team in a lot of instances there aren't going to be 50-50 balls. There are going to be 80-20 balls."

Rowland: You took a lot of criticism from Kentucky fans and frankly a portion of Kentucky media for picking the team sixth in your recent preseason polls. I guess the one reason I would have said is that I can envision a scenario in which Tennessee and Auburn beat out Kentucky in the SEC standings, for sure, but Kentucky definitely seems to have more national championship potential than those teams. So what would you say about that ranking and after the Bahamas has your opinion on that changed?

Rothstein: I never for one second thought Kentucky wasn't going to be one of the best teams in the country and one of the teams with a chance to win the national championship. When I started to look at things really, really closely and evaluate the other teams at the top it was clear to me that Kansas and Gonzaga were a cut above everyone else.

Then you look at the way college basketball has trended the last couple of years, the programs that have advanced the farthest have had veteran players. Last year's Final Four, with Villanova, Michigan, Loyola and Nevada, were all veteran teams. Then you look at the year before is the same thing. Same thing with Gonzaga and South Carolina. They had a veteran perimeter being in a position to take them deep and on the other side you had an Oregon team that had been to the Elite Eight the year before and a North Carolina team with upperclassmen.

With all that in mind, knowing that Tennessee returned 88.9-percent of its scoring and knowing that they return their top juniors and seniors, I thought at the start of the season a team like that was a little bit more prepared to have a higher ranking than a Kentucky team that lost five of its top seven scorers.

Auburn obviously lost Mustapha Heron and Desean Murray but Auburn didn't have Heron against Alabama late in the year and they won the game by 19, and Auburn is going to add a player in Austin Wiley who everybody was talking about last year as being a breakout player nationally. They're going to add another in Danjel Purifoy, who looks to be a candidate to be a mid-to-late first round pick a year from now. That doesn't include Samir Doughty, who started on a VCU team that went to the NCAA tournament and lost to St. Mary's. Knowing all that, and that Auburn might have the best backcourt in the SEC, I thought all those requisites put those teams ahead of Kentucky.

One thing I'll tell you is people seem to think rankings, especially this early in the season, mean something ... Or where you finish in the conference. One thing that's really important to remember is Michigan last year was the five-seed in the Big Ten tournament. They played for the national championship. Michigan in 2013, with Trey Burke, was a five-seed and played for the national championship.

It makes for good conversation but I never for one second thought Kentucky wasn't going to be in the mix for the national championship. Tennessee and Auburn are more known commodities. Kentucky's performance in the Bahamas made me think it's going to be one of the more competitive races that I've seen in a league that's as good as I've seen it.