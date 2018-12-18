For a limited time you can still get a $99 gift card to the Rivals Fan Store when you purchase a new annual subscription to Cats Illustrated.

Cocoa, Fla., offensive lineman Richie Leonard finds himself in a unique position.

While everyone is talking about Kentucky's top remaining 2019 targets, and will soon be talking about all of Kentucky's top 2020 priorities, it's almost already easy to forget about Leonard.

He's Kentucky's only Class of 2020 commitment so far and he doesn't seem bothered by that, or hungry for more attention, in the least.

Here's Cats Illustrated's latest conversation with the three-star UK commitment in full.

Cats Illustrated: How does it feel being the only commitment for Kentucky's 2020 class?

Richie Leonard: It does feel kinda cool being the only guy so far but I'm still working on trying to get a couple other guys. I actually want to see my 2020 teammate, Caziah Holmes. I'm trying to get him to take a visit with me.

Cats Illustrated: Kentucky has already offered Caziah, but what kind of player is he?

Leonard: Caziah's just an all-around athlete and a competitor that everybody would want to have.

Cats Illustrated: What's your relationship like? Are you guys on pretty good terms or are you very close?

Leonard: Me and Caziah are real close.

Cats Illustrated: How did your season go in terms of your team in 2018?

Leonard: We had a pretty good season overall. Made it to the state championship game and fell a little bit short as a team but we really progressed throughout the season.

Cats Illustrated: Getting that close and coming up short, looking back, is it more exciting that you made it that far or more devastating to be so close and not win it?

Leonard: This is actually the second year we've gotten to the state championship and lost, and we actually won it my freshman year. So it was a feeling I'm kind of familiar with. It's never a good feeling but it means there will be more motivation.

Cats Illustrated: What about you individually? What kind of progress did you make this year?

Leonard: I think I got a lot faster on my feet and I got a lot stronger. A lot of times during a high school season players get weaker, not stronger. But our S&C coach and offensive line coach made sure we lifted throughout the season.

Cats Illustrated: How big are you right now?

Leonard: I'm 6'4, 320.

Cats Illustrated: Kentucky's coaches are probably pretty good with that, right?

Leonard: Yeah. Actually earlier in the season I was a little bit higher than I needed to be when I took a visit. We discussed that and I got to a comfortable weight. I lost about 15 pounds in three weeks.

Cats Illustrated: Who do you talk to the most up at Kentucky and who do you have the best connections with?

Leonard: I talk to Coach Hinshaw and Coach Schlarman on a regular basis.

Cats Illustrated: Safe to say you heard something about Bunchy Stallings being named a first team All-American?

Leonard: Yeah, of course. I even took notice of Bunchy Stallings earlier in the season before I was committed to Kentucky. He's such a physical and dominant player.

Cats Illustrated: Being from Florida you probably saw the block he made in the Swamp that everyone was talking about.

Leonard: I was actually at that game. It was crazy. I had not committed yet and I was actually there visiting Florida.

Cats Illustrated: Fans don't like to hear about it but in this day and age a verbal commitment doesn't stop other schools from reaching out. What's that been like?

Leonard: Yeah, some schools have tried to reach out but as of right now the University of Kentucky is where I want to be.

Cats Illustrated: When is the next time you will visit Kentucky?

Leonard: I don't have anything planned but I'm sure I'll get up there at some time in the spring.