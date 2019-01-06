Prospects week in review
This past week saw several private school players such as N'Faly Dante and Scottie Barnes off for the New Year's holiday. Jalen Green was also suspended. On the other hand, there were a couple of b...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news