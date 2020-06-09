Prospect Spotlight: LB Mikai Gbayor releases top five
Three-star Irvington, N.J., linebacker Mikai Gbayor announced his five favorites on Twitter this week and Kentucky made the list.The 6'2, 205-pound Class of 2021 prospect is the No. 20-ranked playe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news