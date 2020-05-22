Prospect Spotlight: LB Jaydon Hood trims his list
Linebacker seems to be an important position for Kentucky in its 2021 recruiting work.Both inside and outside linebacker.That's why three-star athlete/linebacker Jaydon Hood is someone worth watching.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news