Prospect Review: The Post-Season

UK boss talks about Cats' roster rebuild heading into 2025.
Kentucky's coaches have sent out two more offers to members of the Class of 2026.
We are truly winding down the 2024-25 high school season with most recruits in the playoffs and a few already finished.
Kaufman, Tex., wide receiver Aljour Miles II recently picked up an offer from Kentucky, courtesy of new position coach
One of Kentucky's most recent football offers went to 2026 athlete Jamyan Theodore of Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor
UK boss talks about Cats' roster rebuild heading into 2025.
Kentucky's coaches have sent out two more offers to members of the Class of 2026.
We are truly winding down the 2024-25 high school season with most recruits in the playoffs and a few already finished.