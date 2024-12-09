Prospect Review: A Full Slate Across the Country

Coming into the 2024 season everybody knew it was very likely the last for Deone Walker in Lexington.After all,
We're starting to see increased portal activity for Kentucky and it's only going to heat up from here.Improving the
Earlier in the week Cats Illustrated took stock of all the early portal entrees from the program and attempted to gauge
Going into the 2024 season one of the main reasons Kentucky fans had some optimism was the presence of a supposed "Big
UK boss says he saw good signs in first loss.
Coming into the 2024 season everybody knew it was very likely the last for Deone Walker in Lexington.After all,
We're starting to see increased portal activity for Kentucky and it's only going to heat up from here.Improving the
Earlier in the week Cats Illustrated took stock of all the early portal entrees from the program and attempted to gauge