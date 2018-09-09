Pro Football Focus grades for Kentucky football against Florida
We'll be digging into the film and the numbers over most of the next week to try and understand how exactly the Wildcats took down Florida and the weight of history, but we've already got some thin...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news