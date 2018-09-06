Pro Football Focus grades for Kentucky against Central Michigan
If you haven't heard by now, get ready for big, positive changes at Cats Illustrated. Because of a new partnership between Rivals.com and Pro Football Focus.It's the coming together of the stronges...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news