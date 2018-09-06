Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-06 19:36:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Pro Football Focus grades for Kentucky against Central Michigan

L5jfaig9asbzd19mxqp5
Terry Wilson and A.J. Rose (UK Athletics)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

If you haven't heard by now, get ready for big, positive changes at Cats Illustrated. Because of a new partnership between Rivals.com and Pro Football Focus.It's the coming together of the stronges...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}