The No. 13/15 Kentucky Wildcats softball team launches its 2019 campaign at the Houston Invitational in Houston, Texas.

Coach Rachel Lawson's squad plays five games over three days against the host Houston Cougars, the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Sam Houston State Bearcats and the No. 21/22 Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Cats face Illinois at 2:00 p.m. and Houston at 4:30 p.m. as part of an opening day doubleheader.

Illinois Fighting Illini

2018 Record: 37-18 (13-8 in the Big Ten Conference)

Head Coach: Tyra Perry (112-61 in three seasons)

Scouting Report: The Fighting Illini barely missed the NCAA Tournament last season, but look to return thanks to the offensive firepower in their batting lineup. Illinois returns four players who hit over .350 in 2018, including senior outfielder Kiana Sherlund. The North Carolina transfer hit .397 last season and led the team with 47 RBI. Leading home run hitter Bella Loya looks to improve on the 10 she hit in 2018. Senior right-handers Emily Oesterich and Taylor Edwards anchor the Illini in the circle. The pair combined for a 30-17 record last season and both kept their ERAs slightly above .300.

Houston Cougars

2018 Record: 37-22 (13-8 in the American Athletic Conference)

Head Coach: Kristin Vesley (67-47 in two seasons)

Scouting Report: The host Cougars return four batters that hit over .300 and a full pitching rotation from a team that made the NCAA Tournament one season ago. Junior infielder Sarah Queen looks to improve upon her team-high 10 home runs to go along with 39 RBI, also a team-high. In the circle, Houston will depend on junior pitcher Arielle James. The Oklahoma native finished last season with a 26-10 record and a 1.15 ERA, and she led the team with a .360 batting average.

Sam Houston State Bearkats

2018 Record: 24-33 (13-14 in the Southland Conference)

Head Coach: Garrett Vails (First season)

Scouting Report: The young Bearkats return five of their seven top batters from the 2018 campaign. Juniors Megan Mcdonald and Tiffany Thompson both hit over .300 last season. Thompson looks to improve on her team-high eight home runs. Senior Lindsey McLeod anchors the team in the circle and finished 15-12 with a 2.34 ERA in 37 appearances last season.

Oklahoma State Cowgirls

2018 Record: 39-22 (12-6 in the Big 12 Conference)

Head Coach: Kenny Gajewski (109-73 in three seasons)

Scouting Report: Hard-hitting seniors Madie Sue Montgomery and Taylor Lynch give the nationally ranked Cowgirls plenty of clap at the plate. Both players hit above .340 with Montgomery returning as the team’s leader in home runs (15) and RBIs (68). Another pair of upperclassmen, Logan Simunek and Samantha Clakely, will handle the pitching. Clakely finished 16-9 with a 2.76 ERA in 2018.