Previewing UK commits in high school action
Last week Destin Wade, Keaten Wade, and Alex Afari were among Kentucky's standout commitments in high school football action.What could they do for an encore? Who steps up this weekend?Cats Illustr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news