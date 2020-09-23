CatsIllustrated - Previewing UK-Auburn: By The Numbers

1st - Time UK has opened a season against an SEC opponent since 1960. The Cats fell 23-13 to former league member Georgia Tech in that game.

2 - Kentucky players on the roster from the state of Alabama: wide receiver Allen Dailey Jr. (Pinson HS) and running back Kavosiey Smoke (Wetumpka HS). Auburn does not feature a player from the state of Kentucky.

3 - Margin of victory for Auburn in each of the last two meetings between the schools. The Tigers won 30-27 at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington in 2015 and 37-34 at Commonwealth Stadium in 2010 as Cam Newton's Tigers went on to claim the national championship.

5.5 - Career yards per carry average of UK running back AJ Rose, ranking fourth in school history behind only Lynn Bowden Jr., Boom Williams, and Randall Cobb.

10 - Kentucky's last win over a top-10 team was against No. 10 South Carolina in 2010. The Cats’ last win over a top-10 team on the road was No. 4 Penn State in 1977. UK's last win over a top-10 SEC team on the road was No. 1 Ole Miss in 1964.

17 - Auburn's national ranking in scoring defense in 2019, allowing 19.5 points per game. UK finished 14th at 19.3.

12-3 - Record of UK quarterback Terry Wilson when starting a game for the Wildcats.

13.6 - Auburn return specialist Christian Tutt finished fifth nationally in average per punt return. He had six of 20-plus yards.

13-6 - The Cats' record in games decided by seven or fewer points since 2016.

29 - 500-yard offensive games for the Tigers during the Gus Malzahn era.

57.6 - Completion percentage for Auburn starting QB Bo Nix last season, 10th among qualified quarterbacks in the league.

191 - Streak of passes without an interception by Nix, second nationally behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (276).

19-23 - Auburn record under Malzahn against ranked opponents.

25-27 - The Tigers' record under Malzahn when allowing 20 or more points.

44-44 - Mark Stoops' record entering his eighth season at Kentucky.

1941 - The last time UK started a season as late as Sept. 26.

1978 - The last time the Cats were ranked going into a season prior to the No. 23 AP ranking entering this season.

1998 - The last season in which the Cats beat a ranked SEC opponent on the road, winning 39-36 at No. 21 LSU.

1999-2008 - Years spent on the Auburn staff by current UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran.

26-6-1 - Auburn's lead in the all-time series against UK. The Tigers won the last meeting in Lexington, but the Wildcats won the last matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2009, 21-14.

88-36-5 - UK's all-time record in season openers (5-2 under Stoops).

17,490 - Seats expected to be filled by fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, predominantly AU students, due to Covid-19 safety protocols. The venue typically seats 87,451.