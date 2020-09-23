 CatsIllustrated - Previewing UK-Auburn: By The Numbers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-23 13:03:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Previewing UK-Auburn: By The Numbers

Kentucky running back Boom Williams eluded an Auburn defender in the last matchup between the Cats and the Tigers during the 2015 season.
Kentucky running back Boom Williams eluded an Auburn defender in the last matchup between the Cats and the Tigers during the 2015 season. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

1st - Time UK has opened a season against an SEC opponent since 1960. The Cats fell 23-13 to former league member Georgia Tech in that game.

2 - Kentucky players on the roster from the state of Alabama: wide receiver Allen Dailey Jr. (Pinson HS) and running back Kavosiey Smoke (Wetumpka HS). Auburn does not feature a player from the state of Kentucky.

3 - Margin of victory for Auburn in each of the last two meetings between the schools. The Tigers won 30-27 at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington in 2015 and 37-34 at Commonwealth Stadium in 2010 as Cam Newton's Tigers went on to claim the national championship.

5.5 - Career yards per carry average of UK running back AJ Rose, ranking fourth in school history behind only Lynn Bowden Jr., Boom Williams, and Randall Cobb.

10 - Kentucky's last win over a top-10 team was against No. 10 South Carolina in 2010. The Cats’ last win over a top-10 team on the road was No. 4 Penn State in 1977. UK's last win over a top-10 SEC team on the road was No. 1 Ole Miss in 1964.

17 - Auburn's national ranking in scoring defense in 2019, allowing 19.5 points per game. UK finished 14th at 19.3.

12-3 - Record of UK quarterback Terry Wilson when starting a game for the Wildcats.

13.6 - Auburn return specialist Christian Tutt finished fifth nationally in average per punt return. He had six of 20-plus yards.

13-6 - The Cats' record in games decided by seven or fewer points since 2016.

29 - 500-yard offensive games for the Tigers during the Gus Malzahn era.

57.6 - Completion percentage for Auburn starting QB Bo Nix last season, 10th among qualified quarterbacks in the league.

191 - Streak of passes without an interception by Nix, second nationally behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (276).

19-23 - Auburn record under Malzahn against ranked opponents.

25-27 - The Tigers' record under Malzahn when allowing 20 or more points.

44-44 - Mark Stoops' record entering his eighth season at Kentucky.

1941 - The last time UK started a season as late as Sept. 26.

1978 - The last time the Cats were ranked going into a season prior to the No. 23 AP ranking entering this season.

1998 - The last season in which the Cats beat a ranked SEC opponent on the road, winning 39-36 at No. 21 LSU.

1999-2008 - Years spent on the Auburn staff by current UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran.

26-6-1 - Auburn's lead in the all-time series against UK. The Tigers won the last meeting in Lexington, but the Wildcats won the last matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2009, 21-14.

88-36-5 - UK's all-time record in season openers (5-2 under Stoops).

17,490 - Seats expected to be filled by fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, predominantly AU students, due to Covid-19 safety protocols. The venue typically seats 87,451.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}