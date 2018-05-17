The Lexington Regional kicks off tomorrow at high noon, and No. 16 seed Kentucky did not draw an easy bracket.

“This is going to be one of the toughest regions in the nation," head coach Rachel Lawson said on Monday.

The Wildcats will welcome two teams that won their conference regular season champions in Michigan and UIC, and another in Notre Dame with a history of NCAA Tournament success.

In total, all three visiting teams have been to the national tournament 58 times. The Cats will need to player their best ball of 2018 if they want to advance to a second consecutive Super Regional.

Notre Dame and Michigan will square off in game one at John Cropp Stadium, with UIC and Kentucky locking horns later in the afternoon.

Michigan Wolverines

Record: 43-11 Overall, 18-3 in the Big Ten (Regular Season Champions)

Head Coach: Carol Hutchins (1,547- 490-5 in 34 seasons)

NCAA Tournament Appearances: 26 (Last appearance in 2017)

Super Regional Appearances: 21 (Last appearance in 2016)

Women's College World Series Appearances: 12 (Last appearance in 2016)

National Championships: One (2005)

Scouting Report

The strength of the Maize and Blue is their pitching staff. Like Kentucky, the Wolverines’ ace is a freshman and one who is playing beyond her years. Michigan native Meghan Beaubien is 32-4 in 41 total outings this season. The left-hander leads the Wolverines’ staff in ERA (1.09), complete games (20), and strikeouts (250). Freshman Sarah Schaefer and senior Tera Bianco both have an ERA under two runs. The three have combined to hold opponents to 1.41 runs a game with a frighteningly low .165 batting average.

However, the Wolverines are far from one-dimensional. They hit .307 as a team and average over runs per contest. Junior Faith Canfield leds them on offense. Canfield is hitting .406 with seven home runs and 38 RBI through 54 games this season. Bianco leads the team in homers (10) and runs platted (42).

Coach Lawson’s Comments

“They have a great (pitching) staff, but specifically they have a great left-handed pitcher who is a freshman. Even we have faced only four leftys all year, so this has been an odd year from the standpoint there has not been as many leftys on this side of the country who have been dominating...Plus I think there is not going to be a team that is as well prepared in the country. Their coaching staff does an excellent job and they do know how to compete in the postseason.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Record: 32-21 Overall, 13-10 in the ACC

Head Coach: Deanna Gumpf (700-288-1 in 17 seasons)

NCAA Tournament Appearances: 22 (Last Appearance in 2017)

Super Regional Appearances: None

Women's College World Series Appearances: None

National Championships: None

Scouting Report

The Irish employ a balanced hitting attack. Every player in their lineup hits above .260, four Notre Dame regulars hit above .300. Junior outfielder Ali Wester leads the team in hits (59) and batting average (.381). The power in the lineup is split between a trio of players: Cait Brooks, Katie Marino, and Morgan Reed. Brooks swatted nine round-trippers and drove in 36 runs during the regular season. Marino and Reed each have six.

Freshman Alexis Holloway and senior Katie Beriont pitched the majority of the innings this year for Notre Dame. Holloway is 20-13 with a 2.34 ERA with 20 complete games and over 100 walks to her credit. Beriont is 11-7 with a 3.01 ERA.

Coach Lawson’s Comments

“Notre Dame is a storied team. They have been to 16 or 17 straight postseason, quite a few I don’t know the exact number, but they are awesome.”

University of Illinois-Chicago Flames

Record: 33-19 Overall, 19-4 in the Horizon League (Regular Season Champions)

Head Coach: Lynn Curylo (72-39 in two seasons)

NCAA Tournament Appearances: 11 (Last appearance in 2017)

Super Regional Appearances: One (Last appearance in 1994)

Women’s College World Series Appearances: One (Last appearance in 1994)

National Championships: None

Scouting Report

The Flames hit .296 as a team and has four players who hit over .300 in their batting order. Junior Lexi Watts has a team-best .445 batting average and stole 32 bases during the regular season. Sophomore Kayla Wedl launched eight home runs to lead the squad, and she also drove in 36 runs. Skylee James leads the Flames with 49 RBI, and she has six dingers on the year as well.

UIC's pitching staff limited opponents to 3.13 runs a contest and a 2.61 batting average as a group. Sophomore Allie Trudeau finished 14-7 with a 2.57 ERA. Marley Hanlon, a freshman, finished 6-4 in the circle with a 2.64 ERA. Junior Karissa Frazier completed her regular season 11-5 in the circle with a 3.44 ERA.

Coach Lawson’s Comments

“UIC has been a great program the last couple of years. They also have a rich tradition in the postseason and have done really well...They can hit and they have a lot of sped. Their pitcher does a really nice job. We played them last year and she did a good job of keeping us down early in the game...They are really gritty and a good softball team.”