The No. 16 seed Kentucky Wildcats blitzed their competition in the NCAA Tournament last weekend, outscoring their opponents 28-1 and becoming the third team in postseason history to sweep a regional round with a trio of mercy-rule contests.

The Cats’ reward for their sensational play looks like a punishment on paper, a cross-country trip to play the No. 1 seed Oregon Ducks in Eugene at Jane Sanders Stadium, one of the most intimidating venues in the nation.

Below is everything you need to know about the Ducks before first pitch late Thursday night at 9 P.M. on ESPN 2

Oregon Ducks Quick Facts

Record: 50-7, 21-3 in the Pac 12 (Regular Season Champions)

Head Coach: Mike White (431-108-1 in nine seasons)

NCAA Tournament Appearances: 15 with their last being in 2017

NCAA Super Regional Appearances: 13 with their last being in 2017

Women’s College World Series Appearances: 5 with their last being in 2017

Scouting Report

The Ducks will send out the best pitching duo that Kentucky will have faced all season. Junior Megan Kleist and sophomore Miranda Ellish currently rank no. five and six in the nation with mirroring 0.92 ERAs. Oregon’s staff ranks first nationally in staff ERA, and they only allow an otherworldly 1.06 runs a contest.

Ellish (22-1), an Indiana native, is a power pitcher who throws a fastball in the high 60’s. She can change directions with a rise ball in the mid-60’s and the occasional changeup in the low 50’s. She pitched 14 innings in regional play and did not surrender a single run, despite allowing nine hits. Ellish fanned an incredible 25 batters while only walking two.

Kleist (21-5) hails from Wisconsin and is the complete opposite of Ellish in the circle. The Pac 12 Pitcher of the Year relies on a drop ball in the mid-60’s and a changeup in the low 50’s to induce contact. In her only start in the regional round, Kleist allowed only one hit, did not surrender a run or a walk and struck out 11 batters.

The Ducks are an impressive hitting team and average six runs a game while hitting a collective .322. Six Oregon regulars hit over the .300 mark. The ladies in green and yellow have a combined slugging percentage of .529.

Seniors DJ Sanders and Gwen Svekis bring the dangerous lumber for the hosts. Sanders has 15 home runs and 46 RBI on the year. Svekis leads the team with 16 homers and 53 runs platted.

Coach Lawson’s Comments

“When you’re facing a team like Oregon who’s very deceptive, they have three different pitchers who do a little bit different stuff...They do everything well, you don’t get to Supers without doing that, but they pitch and everybody talks about that, but there offense is tremendous. Their offensive numbers aren’t what people would expect from a dominating offense, but that’s because they face Pac 12 pitching all the time...They know how to get it going by putting the ball in play and hitting it hard. They play great situational softball and are a really well-coached team.”