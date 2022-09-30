There was a case for College Gameday setting up shop in Oxford for the Cats-Rebels but ESPN's big production set will be in Clemson for NC State's divisional game against the Tigers.

There are good college football games around the country in Week 5 and CI publisher Justin Rowland offers his thoughts on some that stand out with a look at what it might mean for Kentucky.

Alabama on upset alert? ... Based on how Alabama played on the road against Texas one has to wonder what's going to happen when they take on Arkansas this weekend. The Hogs had a chance to win at Texas A&M last week and this game would really be interesting if they had finished that, because they would be playing for basically a two game lead against the Tide in the West standings. Arkansas may have an offense that could test the Alabama defense at times, but I'm not picking the upset.

Will NC State knock off Clemson? ... Before the season my two big upset picks for the year were Nebraska over Oklahoma in Lincoln (didn't happen, not even close) and NC State over Clemson on the road. The way NC State has looked this year hasn't really inspired a ton of confidence, but they're a top-25 caliber team. DJ Uiagalelei made some fantastic throws late to help Clemson survive against Wake Forest, which won that division last year. If Clemson beats NC State the Tigers take a big step toward the College Football Playoff.

Will the real A&M and Mississippi State stand up? ... So Texas A&M loses at home to Appalachian State, but has defeated Miami and Arkansas in back to back weeks. The Aggies were fortunate to get both of those teams at home in their bounce back effort, but going on the road to Starkville.

Mississippi State needs this one. This is a quality MSU team that hit a dry stretch in Baton Rouge but needs to avoid an 0-2 league start with many more tough games remaining.

Two ACC top-25 matchups, not just one ... Wake Forest was never a playoff contender because the overall depth of talent and defense isn't there, but we saw last week that this is a really good team when they almost knocked off Clemson. Now, still ranked No. 22 (understandably), Wake travels to Tallahassee to take on No. 23 Florida State.

The Demon Deacons are now two games behind Clemson in their half of the ACC and that's going to be tough to make up, but if they beat FSU and NC State beats Clemson they're right back in the mix.

This game is also appealing because Mike Norvell seems to have the Seminoles moving in the right direction. FSU is 4-0 and ranked No. 23 with a win against LSU, which just took down Mississippi State.

Mizzou one step closer to a new coach? ... Missouri gets Georgia at home and that's one the Tigers aren't going to win. Drinkwitz needs things to start moving in a better direction and the way they lost at Auburn recently didn't help.

Big game out west ... Washington has the No. 15 ranking and is going on the road against Chip Kelly's 4-0 UCLA team. The Huskies have looked good with Indiana quarterback transfer Michael Penix leading the nation in passing through four games. He's already thrown for nearly 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns in only four weeks. This is one of the biggest Bruin games in the Rose Bowl in a long time. This Friday night game is one of the better Pac-12 games of the entire season.

Big XII has a headliner, too ... The Big XII has a marquee top-15 matchup and it doesn't feature OU or Texas. That has to be a hopeful thing for fans of the programs that will be left behind when the Sooners and Horns move on to the SEC. Baylor has a loss to BYU but that won't impact the Bears' quest for a Big XII title, and the winner of this game will certainly have the inside track with Oklahoma losing to Kansas State already. Spencer Sanders has put up good numbers at QB for OSU this year and the combination of WR Braydon Johnson and RB Richard Reese will be a lot for Dave Aranda's squad to handle in Waco but the Bears are 2.5-point favorites.

Baylor was my Big XII pick this year and I'll stick with that for the time being. Baylor beat Iowa State on the road last week, 31-24, and that was a good win.

Michigan on the road at Iowa ... The Wolverines are hoping to string together back to back CFP seasons and put their 4-0 record on the line against Iowa, on the road against a 3-1 Hawkeye team. Iowa lost to Iowa State in another low scoring game earlier this month. Michigan is a 10.5-point favorite and this was supposed to be one of their bigger tests this year. It remains to be seen if Iowa has enough offense to win this game.

Big game for Brent Venables ... I was skeptical of Oklahoma this season and that was validated with K-State's win over the Sooners. A first-year coach isn't going to be on the hot seat, but if OU loses another game fans aren't going to be happy. Oklahoma goes on the road to take on 3-0 TCU and is only a 6-point favorite.

David Shaw needs a miracle ... Stanford is 1-2 and David Shaw needs a big win. He has a perfect opportunity Saturday in Eugene, but Oregon has rebounded from that early embarrassing loss to Georgia and will be tough for the Cardinal to take down. Shaw won at least eight games in each of his first eight seasons with Stanford, doing a nice job of sustaining what Jim Harbaugh built. He had five 10+ win seasons during that stretch. Since, he hasn't won more than four games in any one season and last year the Cardinal was 3-9.