All week long Cats Illustrated has been previewing the Kentucky-Florida game in the Swamp this weekend, but there's a lot of other college football action going on around the country and the season is still young.

Now here are some thoughts on college football's Week 2 slate as a whole, from CI publisher Justin Rowland.

UK-UF is now a showcase national game ... It won't get the ratings of some other games, but it's now normal for Kentucky and Florida to play in one of the biggest games of the week when they meet in September. It's one of seemingly countless testaments to the job Mark Stoops has done. Gameday will spend plenty of time talking about the matchup and, really, nobody who follows college football will be shocked if Kentucky wins. Plenty of people are picking the Gators but most of it really isn't a lack of respect for UK as a program. More people than ever can tell you a concern about a Kentucky position unit like the offensive line.

Alabama gives Texas a preview of the SEC ... And the most difficult part of SEC play is, of course, Alabama. It will be interesting to see how far Steve Sarkisian has taken the Longhorns in his second year in Austin. But we all know what Alabama is capable of doing to anybody, so truthfully, we may not learn a whole lot about Texas' trajectory after this week. Bama is a 20-point favorite in Austin, but my opinion has changed. After watching what Georgia did to Oregon, I'm not ready to crown the Tide yet. Don't be surprised if Saban runs up some style points against a former assistant, especially given what Georgia did to Oregon last week.

Big test for Clark Lea ... Don't look now but Vanderbilt is 2-0. Granted, they haven't beaten anybody, but that chance comes this week when Wake Forest visits Nashville. The Demon Deacons are 13-point favorites and present a totally different test. Vandy is undoubtedly improved, but this week should show that they have a lot more work to do.

Can South Carolina sneak up on Arkansas? ... I find it a bit interesting that Arkansas is "only" a 9-point favorite against South Carolina in Fayetteville. I'm not giving you any betting advice, but I'd just expect the Hogs to win by a little more than that, and if this game is that close then it will make me wonder if South Carolina is ready to take a step forward a little earlier than I expected.

Missouri-Kansas State will be interesting ... The Tigers are a 7-point underdog against its former Big XII foe. The game takes place in Manhattan and that helps explain it but K-State is not a bad team. Brady Cook was 18/27 for 201 yards and a touchdown in Mizzou's opener and this will be a good test for a team Kentucky's going to have to play later in the year.

Tennessee-Pitt should be a lot of fun ... Last year UT and Pitt played an entertaining game in Knoxville, which Pitt won, and this year the Volunteers pay the Panthers a visit. Pitt won a dramatic game against West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl to start the year and Pat Narduzzi's team is a leading contender on that side of the ACC. Tennessee looked electric and dangerous again in Week 1 but, again, this is a much bigger test. Josh Heupel's squad is expected to challenge Kentucky and Florida for second in the East, with the assumption being it's Georgia's division until proven otherwise, but this will not be an easy game out of conference. If it's a close game I like Pitt's chances. But Tennessee is now up to a 6-point favorite.

Houston-Texas Tech a prime midday matchup ... We'll learn a lot about both the Cougars and the Red Raiders after this one in Lubbock, which leads into the Kentucky-Florida game Saturday evening. Houston is a four-point favorite on the road. Houston is expected to have one of the better teams at the Group of Five level and has the No. 25 ranking on the line.

Iowa-Iowa State is always interesting ... As far as Matt Campbell has taken Iowa State, Kirk Ferentz's Hawkeyes own the series. Iowa has won six in a row against Iowa State. ISU often has trouble scoring in this series. In fact, Iowa has kept Iowa State to 17 points or less in 14 of the last 17 games in this series. I'd keep that fact in mind as you're trying to figure how this one might go.

Virginia-Illinois a sneaky ACC-Big Ten matchup ... It was unfortunate to see Illinois squander last week's game at Indiana, a game they should have won. But they play hard and are physical, and Virginia's offense will be a test.

Lincoln Riley introduced to USC-Stanford rivalry ... USC is an 8.5-point favorite on the road against Stanford. He brought some talented players to Los Angeles when he took the job before this season and the offense was firing on all cylinders last week in a 66-point outburst. If USC boat races Stanford on the road that could signal that the Trojans are arriving very early under Riley. They're already ranked No. 10 in the country. My question about Riley is whether he can prove he can get over the hump and challenge the way Kirby Smart finally broke through. Riley has to have the defensive breakthrough just like Smart has the offensive breakthrough last year.

BC-VT is big for Jeff Hafley ... Hafley isn't in danger of losing his job and I think he's a very good coach, but starting the year 0-2 with losses to Rutgers and Virginia Tech, in two games that mean a lot as old Big East games, would not be good.

Dave Aranda in the spotlight again ... Aranda is one of my favorite head coaches and I think he's a superstar in the profession. His No. 9 Baylor Bears are a legitimate threat to reach the CFP and I've picked them to win the Big XII for the second straight year. On the road against BYU is one of its biggest tests. If Baylor wins this game they could inch toward the top-5.