Previewing CFB Week 1

Whatever "Week Zero" is, it's in the book.

Nebraska proved again that Frost experiment probably isn't going to work out, losing to an Illinois team that probably won't finish toward the top of its division.

UCLA has some wondering if Chip Kelly's moving things in the right direction after a fast start and blowout win against Hawaii.

New Mexico State, a team Kentucky will face toward the end of this regular season, was shut down in a 30-3 loss to UTEP.

But things really get cranked up during Week 1 action, and it's not only this coming weekend. There are games throughout the week.

Here's Cats Illustrated's preview.

FREE 30-DAY TRIAL!

- On Thursday at 6 p.m. one of the year's more intriguing Group of Five matchups pits Boise State against UCF in Orlando with the Knights as 5-point favorites. Dillon Gabriel is UCF's quarterback but Joey Gatewood is now on the roster as well having transferred from Kentucky and quickly receiving a waiver to play this year.

- Ohio State travels to Minnesota in an interesting game for the Buckeyes, which are breaking in new quarterback C.J. Stroud to succeed Justin Fields. OSU is a two touchdown favorite but this is a conference game that will be interesting to follow since the Gophers won 11 games two years ago under PJ Fleck and it could be a tough atmosphere for a player starting his first game behind center. Stroud has a tremendous set of skill players to distribute the ball to and the Buckeyes figure to be in the playoff chase.

- Also Thursday night, the Josh Heupel era begins at Tennessee as the Volunteers are 34-point favorites against Bowling Green. UT has had plenty of embarrassing losses in recent years but this is one that would really be a shock to see them lose. Pace is going to be an emphasis in Knoxville and while we might not learn much about how Tennessee will fare in the SEC we'll start to see new systems rolled out.

- It wasn't a surprise but former Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson has been named the starting quarterback for New Mexico, and the Lobos begin their season against Houston Baptist on Saturday.

- - Early Friday evening (6 p.m. ET) Virginia Tech will run out onto the Lane Stadium turf to Enter Sandman as the No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels arrive in Blacksburg as divisional favorites on their side of the ACC. Sam Howell has new skill players around him but is a Heisman frontrunner and Mack Brown may have a defense this year. But the Hokies have historically fared well against the Tar Heels and this is one of UNC's tougher games of the year and the line is only 5.5 in their favor.

- - Also Friday night Michigan State takes on Northwestern with the purple Wildcats of the Big Ten a 3-point favorite. There probably won't be a lot of offense in this game (O/U 45). Neither team is expected to win their division in the Big Ten, but Kentucky recruits often against MSU so this could be worth following.

- Talk about a good early Saturday game: No. 19 Penn State looks to begin to bounce back from struggles last season on the road against No. 12 Wisconsin, which some believe could be a College Football Playoff dark horse contender. However, this takes place at noon eastern, so it directly conflicts with Kentucky's opener against ULM.

- Stanford takes on Kansas State, with the Wildcats' future as a autonomy conference member up in the air. Football may be therapeutic for those in Manhattan, Kansas right about now. Some betting services have set Stanford's win total O/U as low as 3.5, which is tough to believe.

- Arkansas may have only won three games last year but there was the distinct feel of Sam Pittman moving the Hogs in the right direction for the first time in a long while. They faced the nation's toughest schedule last year and will again this year. But they get Rice in Week 1 and better not mess that up.

- No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 14 Miami and while the Crimson Tide must replace an enormous amount of talent on offense, Nick Saban should have a lights out defense and Bama is favored by 18.5 points. The game will take place in Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama has often played one of these marquee early season games, and they have been so lopsided in Saban's favor that it would be foolish to pick against them. We'll start to learn more about quarterback Bryce Young right away because Miami is a divisional contender on the side opposite Clemson, along with UNC.

- The Big Ten doesn't have just one game between top-20 teams. We've got another Saturday afternoon as No. 17 Indiana takes on No. 18 Iowa. The Hoosiers are coming off one of their best seasons in modern history and return an awful lot. Iowa is a 3.5 point favorite.

- Marshall-Navy could be an interesting game. The Thundering Herd can play some defense and Navy is always a fun watch. Marshall is a three-point favorite with the game being played in Annapolis.

- Former Kentucky OC Neal Brown has West Virginia as a three-point favorite in Week 1 against Maryland. That game takes place in College Park at 2:30 on Saturday. This could be a tone setter for WVU, and at times in the past Maryland has played better early in the season.

- How improved will the Mississippi State passing game be in Mike Leach's second season in Starkville? MSU gets a tune up against Louisiana Tech as a 23.5-point favorite.

- Don't sleep on Central Michigan against Missouri. The Tigers are expected to be competitive against most teams on their SEC schedule this year in Eli Drinkwitz's second year, but CMU has a lot of experience and could put up a fight.

- For the second straight year Louisiana is in the rankings, now No. 23, and they're in Austin, Tex., to take on Steve Sarkisian's first Texas team with the Longhorns ranked No. 21. Texas is a nine-point favorite and even though there's some optimism about Sark after his stint under Saban, nobody who has followed the Longhorns in recent years would believe this is an easy game.

- Does the Pac-12 have a playoff contender or two this year? USC, ranked No. 15, could be one. They would be a dark horse but Clay Helton has quietly kept the Trojans on the sport's map of relevance. They draw San Jose State in Week 1. SJSU is already 1-0, having defeated Southern Utah 45-14 on Saturday.

- Later in the day three first-year SEC head coaches kick off new eras. Auburn's Bryan Harsin has his first game against Akron, Vanderbilt's Clark Lea has a game he should win against East Tennessee State, and Shane Beamer's South Carolina takes on Eastern Illinois.

- The big game of the week is Georgia and Clemson. This game has already been broken down backwards and forwards. To sum up: Trevor Lawrence is gone, but Clemson is a strong national contender thanks to DJ Uiagalelei and the return of receiver Justyn Ross. If Clemson wins this game it's tough to see the Tigers not finishing in the Playoff, because it might buy them a mulligan in the case of an upset loss down the road. UGA should be excellent on defense as it always will be under Kirby Smart, but the Bulldogs are national championship contenders in large part because of what JT Daniels did at quarterback down the stretch last year. Is this the year UGA figures out the offensive side?

- This is a pivotal year for Purdue's Jeff Brohm, who has not enjoyed the success many predicted years ago when the Boilermakers and Rondale Moore blew out Ohio State. He can't afford to lose a home game in Week 1 against Oregon State, which finished 2-5 last season.

- Houston doesn't have as much hype this season as it has in some previous years but the Cougars have an opportunity to start the season with a win against a Power Five opponent, Texas Tech, with the Red Raiders only a 1.5-point favorite.

- FAU probably doesn't have much of a chance against No. 13 Florida but the Gators are breaking in a new quarterback in Emory Jones and replacing 31 receiving touchdowns, so we'll start to see what Dan Mullen will be working with this year.

- No. 16 LSU has a tough road game against UCLA, which cruised in Week 1 against Hawaii. Dorian Thompson-Robinson did not look great at quarterback over the weekend for the Bruins, however, and he must play much better for UCLA to have a chance to upset LSU, which should be very strong on both lines.

- No. 9 Notre Dame has some questions but is a 7.5 favorite in its opener against unranked Florida State in Doak Campbell Stadium.