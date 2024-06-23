Preston Bowman explains UK commitment and why he's solid after OSU offer
Just one day after three-star Ohio receiver Preston Bowman committed to Kentucky he got some big news.The Ohio State Buckeyes, his home state's flagship football program, had offered him a scholars...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news