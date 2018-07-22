Most years fans and coaches can count on familiar faces providing familiar production, but there are always new players who step up and make an impact for the first time.

QUESTION: Who will be Kentucky's breakout offensive player of 2018?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: If the Cats are going to be good, it needs to be Lynn Bowden. He displayed glimpses of his enormous talent last season; now we wait to see if he can deliver the goods on a weekly basis. He's had a full year to adjust to playing wide receiver for the first time in his career, and by all accounts, had a terrific spring. Bowden has "home run" playmaking ability that could really complement UK's power ground game with Benny Snell. He'll also be a big weapon on special teams, which could make the difference on a schedule that appears to loaded with toss-up games.

Adam Luckett, Special Contributor: Lynn Bowden was one of the most hyped up recruits in recent UK history and he starts to live up to that billing in 2018. It has been quickly forgotten that the Youngstown native didn’t arrive to campus until August last season and only saw the field for a couple of plays in the first two games. Bowden would go on to have the highest catch rate (percent of targets resulting in receptions) of any UK receiver during 2017. Bowden was also an effective passer out of the Wildcat and has a very good chance to be UK’s top receiver. Add in his potential impact as a kick returner and you potentially have this offense’s next star.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Questions like these can be taken in different directions, because there's no universally agreed upon definition of "breakout." However, I tend to agree with Jeff, that it needs to be Bowden. While he showed plenty of flashes in 2018, he didn't break out. He hasn't scored any touchdowns yet. The good news is it seems like Bowden is poised to break out in a big way.

The offensive coaches, right down the line and to a man, all seemed to rave about the work Bowden put in during the spring. While Bowden didn't see any carries in the Blue-White Game, he did lead all receivers with seven receptions (42 yards), and his 12 targets were also by far the most for anyone wearing either color.

Kentucky will be breaking in a new quarterback this year and while much will be made, rightfully so, of how they can stretch the field to keep defenses honest and from stacking the box, Bowden also has to be an efficient, volume receiver for the offense's consistency and the quarterbacks' confidence to take root.