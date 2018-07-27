Cats Illustrated's team of staffers and football writers were in unanimous agreement when they each selected Lynn Bowden as the breakout offensive performer of the year: Both because he needs to be and because he's poised for a leap forward.

But who do those same writers see as UK's breakout defensive player in 2018?

QUESTION: Who will be Kentucky's breakout defensive player of the year in 2018?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: I like Phil Hoskins at defensive tackle, who line coach Derrick LeBlanc described as "a rolling ball of butcher knives" during spring practice. I have never heard that phrase used before, but it sounds EXACTLY what a defense needs at that position. The 6-foot-5, 306-pound Hoskins really had a nice spring. The juco transfer is still a bit raw with his technique, but his motor and passion for the game are impressive. Many of UK's offensive linemen described him as the most difficult guy to block during the spring. The Cats will once again be seeking to stop the run first and foremost, and if they take a step forward in that regard this season, Hoskins will play a key role in it.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: Despite questions about the linebacker corp, where the Cats genuinely need a breakout player is on the defensive line. I’ve already written about how the Cats’ fortunes on defense will start on the line, and one player primed for a big season is sophomore Quinton Bohanna. The Tennesse native saw playing time in 12 of 13 games last season and started the last five at nose tackle. His numbers weren’t eye-opening, 14 tackles, but the coaching staff raved about his potential and work ethic all season long. Bohanna will take a major leap forward as a player in 2018, and I think that he will be the difference-maker the Cats need to cure their long-held Achilles’ heel of stopping the run.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: There are so many directions we can go with this but my pick will be linebacker Kash Daniel. I honestly haven't known what to expect from Daniel and have shied away from giving predictions because we haven't seen him on defense much and because I think a lot of people have caricatured him as a big, physical but slow linebacker. I have no reason to believe that's fair. It's true the coaches have worked on his speed and quickness but Daniel has excellent size, can be a force in the box and has the personality you want in the middle of the field. I'm not predicting an All-SEC season from Daniel but he will be one of Kentucky's leading tacklers, emotional leaders and an important cog in what the Cats do week to week on that side of the ball.

There are numerous worthy runner-up candidates from Boogie Watson to Jamin Davis, from Jordan Griffin to Phil Hoskins. But I'll go with Daniel. He's inexperienced and will have growing pains, but Daniel's intangibles and ability to take on blocks are what Kentucky needs with some leadership missing from last year's team.

I'm picking Daniel not only because I like what he brings but also because the opportunity is there for the taking. The opportunity to start and the opportunity to be around the ball dozens of times per game.

RELATED: Read Cats Illustrated's "Ultimate Roster Breakdown: 2018 Offense Edition"