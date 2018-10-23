The Cats Illustrated staff takes on a series of preseason questions in our traditional roundtable format to help you prepare for the action to come.

First up: Who is Kentucky basketball's most important player in the 2018-19 season?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: I think this answer may change as the season progresses. Initially, it could be any number of guys -- PJ Washington and Keldon Johnson have to be early front-runners -- but I think it will eventually become Reid Travis. The grad transfer from Stanford has a resume that speaks for itself. There is really no guesswork in forecasting his productivity. Travis will give the Cats something around a double-double almost every night. Perhaps even more importantly, when it gets deeper in the season and SEC opponents have you thoroughly scouted, the game slows down and becomes more of a halfcourt, grind-it-out affair. This is when Travis will be particularly valuable and a reliable source of consistent offense in the paint.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: P.J. Washington flashed the potential to carry Kentucky on his back last season during the Sweet 16 loss to Kansas State in last year's NCAA Tournament. During Big Blue Madness he oozed confidence on the court. While Madness is just a show, I think it is important to see which players shy away from the spotlight and which ones embrace it. P.J. has chosen to wrap it up in a bear hug going into his sophomore season. Armed with that attitude, an improved jumper and his warrior mentality in the paint, Washington will be the Cats' go to go this season from the Duke game to hopefully the Final Four.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: I like the answers that have been given, but I'm going to go a different direction. My choice is Keldon Johnson. He is arguably Kentucky's most versatile, unique defensive player, the best athlete on the team, and fills a role that nobody else can really match. While you could easily sub five for five, in and out, at any point in the game, Johnson is that cog at the small forward spot who seems to make every potential lineup better. I'm making a careful distinction between "most important" and "best" because I'm taking for granted that Reid Travis is going to produce at a high level, and I think P.J. Washington will, too. I think the range of outcomes is significantly wider for Johnson. If he plays at the highest level we can imagine him at, I could see this team running away with the national championship. If he hits more bumps in the road than I anticipate, this could easily be one of several really good teams across the sport's landscape.